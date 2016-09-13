Krugersdorp man dragged 50 metres by bogus CPF members

A 40-year-old man was dragged over 50 metres by a car after two people posing as Community Police Forum (CPF) members stole his cellphone before driving off in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand.

Brendon MacDonald said he was walking home from a restaurant in the early hours of Saturday morning when a vehicle stopped next to him, Krugersdorp News reported.

He said he heard a woman’s voice coming from the car asking if they could borrow his cellphone. When he asked who they were, the woman said she was from the CPF and their radio was not working at that time.

“A red light immediately went on in my head, and I said I would punch the number in myself instead,” Brendon said.

He said he leaned closer to the window to hear what the woman was saying.

“She forcefully grabbed the phone out of my hand, and the driver hit the gas pedal,” Brendon said.

“I instinctively grabbed on to the vertical part of the window and held on for dear life as they drove off,” Brendon said.

Brendon said he saw four houses pass by before realising he could not hold on any longer.

“I fell to the ground and was unconscious for a few seconds. When I woke up, I jumped up and ran in the direction of the vehicle, but I was too slow and disorientated to identify it.”

When the adrenaline wore off, Brendon started to feel his skin burning where the tar had scraped most of it off his arms and knees.

He was later taken to his doctor where his broken was put in a plaster cast, his scraped knee was bandaged, and he was given medication to help him cope with the pain.

“The worst thing about this situation is not that my cellphone was stolen, nor is it the pain, but rather the fact that I cannot do my job properly because of my injuries.”

Henry Carsen, chairperson of CPF Sector 8, warns community members not to fall for this trap in the future.

“CPF members will always have their CPF reflector jackets on and will carry identification cards with them,” Henry said.

“If you feel suspicious about whether or not a person is a CPF member, ask them for identification and report them if they don’t have it with them.”

– Caxton News Service