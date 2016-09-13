menu
Mosimane wields the big stick on his players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tebogo Langerman of Mamelodi Sundowns. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is said to be cracking the whip at Chloorkop as Tebogo Langerman was banned from training with the side a couple of days ago after he had an alleged altercation with one of his team-mates and Mosimane.

The 30-year-old defender was then asked to apologise in front of the whole team.

“Pitso is like that, he disciplines them, every time, just like one would in primary school in an assembly type situation. But there are players in the camp who stand up for themselves. Players like Hlompho Kekana and Teko Modise do not take his nonsense,”said a source close to the club.

It appears at though Langerman did render the apology as he played in the goalless draw against Chippa United in the MTN8 semifinal on Sunday.

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

It’s not nice to be transfer-listed – Xulu
Phakaaathi

It’s not nice to be transfer-listed – Xulu

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

Home advantage to count in Telkom Knockout
Phakaaathi

Home advantage to count in Telkom Knockout

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
