Mosimane wields the big stick on his players

The 30-year-old defender was then asked to apologise in front of the whole team.

“Pitso is like that, he disciplines them, every time, just like one would in primary school in an assembly type situation. But there are players in the camp who stand up for themselves. Players like Hlompho Kekana and Teko Modise do not take his nonsense,”said a source close to the club.

It appears at though Langerman did render the apology as he played in the goalless draw against Chippa United in the MTN8 semifinal on Sunday.