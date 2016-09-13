menu
‘Human’ skeleton found on Limpopo farm

CNS reporter
Police scrutinising the skeleton.

Police in Louis Trichardt are trying to identify what appears to be a human skeleton discovered on a farm near the town on Monday morning.

A farmworker at Plaaspoort, situated about 32km from Louis Trichardt, discovered a skeleton at the farm, Bosveld Review reports.

“The deceased was wearing brown Nike takkies, blue work suit top and two pairs of [black and cream] trousers,” added provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Clothes that are believed to have been worn by the deceased.

The cause of death will form part of a police investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Makhado Police Station on 015-519-4300.

– Caxton News Service

 

