‘Human’ skeleton found on Limpopo farm

A farmworker at Plaaspoort, situated about 32km from Louis Trichardt, discovered a skeleton at the farm, Bosveld Review reports.

“The deceased was wearing brown Nike takkies, blue work suit top and two pairs of [black and cream] trousers,” added provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The cause of death will form part of a police investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Makhado Police Station on 015-519-4300.

– Caxton News Service