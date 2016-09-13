menu
Fraudsters bust while trying to con company R70k worth of transformers

Tumelo Mthethwa
SUSPECTS and police officers on scene.Photograph: Norkem Park SAPS

The five attempted to fraudulently collect transformers worth R70 000 from a company in Chloorkop.

Five suspects, aged 24 to 42, were arrested for fraud and possession of a stolen motor vehicle after attempting to defraud a company of transformers worth R70 000.

The five attempted to fraudulently collect transformers worth R70 000 from a company in Chloorkop, on the East Rand, Kempton Express reported.

According to Norkem Park SAPS spokesperson Captain Lesibana Molokomme, the Ekurhuleni North Cluster head office and Norkem Park SAPS bust the syndicate.

“The five falsely made payment to a company and then tried to collect goods,” said Molokomme.

“The company, situated near the cluster head office, alerted officers they suspected the suspects involved in the syndicate would be coming on Friday at about 8am to collect the goods. The five suspects were found on site,” he added.

“Their spotter vehicle, a black BMW, was traced to a few metres from the company, where the driver was also arrested. The truck the men used tested positive as being involved in a January 2010 police case in Booysens,” added Molokomme.

– Caxton News Service

