menu
National 13.9.2016 02:10 pm

Repeat drug offender to serve two years in jail

Roxy de Villiers
Twenty-four individually wrapped packets of dagga were found on Andrew Sithole when he was arrested as a repeat offender and sentenced to two years behind bar.

Twenty-four individually wrapped packets of dagga were found on Andrew Sithole when he was arrested as a repeat offender and sentenced to two years behind bar.

Police found the man in possession of 24 individually wrapped packets of dagga,

West Rand police recently put concerns about the lack of positive results regarding arrests of repeat drug offender for possession of dagga to rest, Randfontein Herald reports.

Randfontein police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst said residents often complained about the perceived lack of follow-through on arrests for possession of dagga.

She explained: “Contrary to the general perception by the public that possession of dagga is a minor offence that is not properly policed, a case was successfully concluded in the Randfontein Magistrates’ Court recently.”

Dagga

Dagga

The arrest took place on July 21 this year at about 9am. Andrew Sithole, a 39-year-old man, was searched on Ngonyela Street, Mohlakeng.

READ MORE: Court order stay on dagga trial

“The police officer found that the person was in possession of 24 individually wrapped packets of dagga,” Ernst said.

The man was duly arrested for being in possession of dagga, and on August 26, he was found guilty as charged. Since Sithole had previously been convicted of similar crimes, these convictions were taken into consideration when his sentence to two-year imprisonment was handed down.

Detective Constable Jabulile Simelane, the investigating officer is satisfied with the outcome of the case.

“Drugs (are) killing our children, therefore we will continue to pursue persons who are in possession of drugs and with the assistance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), offenders will have to face the music. Congratulations on the positive outcome,” said Brigadier Mashole Jacob Manamela, the Randfontein Police station commander.

He added he hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other offenders.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
‘High chicken’ leads to dagga bust 9.9.2016
Lesotho national in Free State court for possession of dagga 7.9.2016
Homeless woman gang raped in Margate 24.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious
National

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop
National

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.