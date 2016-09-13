Repeat drug offender to serve two years in jail

West Rand police recently put concerns about the lack of positive results regarding arrests of repeat drug offender for possession of dagga to rest, Randfontein Herald reports.

Randfontein police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst said residents often complained about the perceived lack of follow-through on arrests for possession of dagga.

She explained: “Contrary to the general perception by the public that possession of dagga is a minor offence that is not properly policed, a case was successfully concluded in the Randfontein Magistrates’ Court recently.”

The arrest took place on July 21 this year at about 9am. Andrew Sithole, a 39-year-old man, was searched on Ngonyela Street, Mohlakeng.

“The police officer found that the person was in possession of 24 individually wrapped packets of dagga,” Ernst said.

The man was duly arrested for being in possession of dagga, and on August 26, he was found guilty as charged. Since Sithole had previously been convicted of similar crimes, these convictions were taken into consideration when his sentence to two-year imprisonment was handed down.

Detective Constable Jabulile Simelane, the investigating officer is satisfied with the outcome of the case.

“Drugs (are) killing our children, therefore we will continue to pursue persons who are in possession of drugs and with the assistance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), offenders will have to face the music. Congratulations on the positive outcome,” said Brigadier Mashole Jacob Manamela, the Randfontein Police station commander.

He added he hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other offenders.

– Caxton News Service