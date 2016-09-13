Hawks arrest former senior govt official on fraud charges

A former senior government official has been arrested in connection with tender fraud.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said the 52-year-old man was arrested on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the former deputy director of the Western Cape community safety department was arrested by the directorate’s commercial unit.

“It is alleged that during 2009–2010, the suspect was instrumental in manipulating the tender processes at the department of health in the Western Cape. The said tenders, worth approximately R35 million, were [with respect t0] provision of security services to local clinics in the province.”

Ramovha said tenders were allegedly awarded to “undeserving companies with ties to the suspect”.

The man, who cannot be named until he appears in court on October 13, will be charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering.

– African News Agency (ANA)