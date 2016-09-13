W Cape man nabbed for cable theft

Eskom on Tuesday said a man was arrested for cable theft in Bot River in the Western Cape, while a bakkie with stolen cable was also confiscated.

“An Eskom-led security task team chased a bakkie driven by two suspects who had arrived to collect the cable. One suspect was arrested, and the other fled on foot. The police believe that his arrest is imminent,” Eskom said.

“On investigation, it was immediately discovered that the stolen copper cable had been hidden in the long grass next to a main road.”

Last month, cable thieves stole strands of Eskom copper conductor valued at about R72 000 in Bot River.

Eskom said incidents of cable or copper theft by organised crime syndicates remained a serious concern, especially for small businesses and state-owned companies.

The power utility said the fight against network equipment theft was being addressed by means of intelligence-driven investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks), as well as aggressive policing of the scrap-metal market for suspected stolen goods.

“The courts are also taking this crime seriously and significant sentences are being handed out to perpetrators,” Eskom said.

– African News Agency (ANA)