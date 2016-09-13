Two arrested for hijacked car and unlicensed firearms

Two men were arrested for possession of three unlicenced firearms and a hijacked vehicle in Mamelodi, in Gauteng, when police stopped a Volkswagen Amarok on the suspicion it was used in a robbery in Centurion.

The two men were stopped on Tsamaya Road on Monday during a random stop-and-search operation, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Micheal Mbewe said.

“One of the suspects jumped and fled before their vehicle stopped. Police found three unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the vehicle and arrested the two remaining suspects,” he said.

Investigations revealed the Amarok was hijacked in Garsfontein two months ago and used for an alleged business robbery in Centurion on Monday.

Meanwhile, 26 unroadworthy vehicles were impounded in Mamelodi East in a joint operation between police and the Tshwane metro police.

“The police are going to continue with operations this week in search of illegal guns and wanted suspects, however, arrested suspects will appear in court this week.”