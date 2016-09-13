menu
Man, 60, dies after PMB car crash

ANA
Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

A medical emergency before the crash is suspected.

A man believed to be 60, who suffered serious injuries after he was involved in a collision at the corner of Church and East streets in Pietermaritzburg, has died in hospital.

ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing Harduth on Tuesday said when paramedics arrived, they found the man unresponsive.

Paramedics initiated CPR and other advanced life support interventions before taking the injured man to a hospital, where he later died.

“A medical emergency prior to the crash is suspected,” said Bodasing Harduth. “The exact cause of the incident is unknown.”

Local authorities are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

