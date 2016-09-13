Stolen goats found in stolen bakkie in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two men for stolen vehicles, goats and dagga in two separate incidents in KZN.

Police in Amangwe on Tuesday morning followed up information about a suspected stolen vehicle when they came across a red bakkie and a Free State registration number in the Mqedandaba area.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Shooz Magudulela said a 36-year-old man was seated in the driver’s seat, and when police searched the back of the vehicle, they found 11 goats inside, which the suspects could not prove ownership of.

“He was then arrested for possession of suspected stolen stock and was later also charged for the possession of two stolen vehicles after the vehicle he was found inside proved to be stolen in Harrismith earlier this month,” said Magudulela. A second vehicle, a Toyota Corolla which was found parked at the same yard, was found to have been stolen at Howick last month.

“The vehicles and goats were seized as evidence, after which the police officers proceeded to the Nyezane Location, where they discovered dagga weighing around 56.6 kg in total and estimated to valued around R80 000 at a homestead of a 30-year-old man, who was also arrested,” said Magudulela .

He said both suspects would appear in the Estcourt Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)