menu
National 13.9.2016 12:42 pm

A glimpse into the life of a sex worker

Phumla Nkalanga
FILE PICTURE: The scene where a sex worker was shot. Pic: Krugersdorp News.

FILE PICTURE: The scene where a sex worker was shot. Pic: Krugersdorp News.

‘Some of our clients are very rough. They hurt you, but you can’t complain because you need the money.’

Sex workers in the city feel their rights are being violated, Mpumalanga News reports.

‘I don’t want to lie, it is not nice being a sex worker. There’s no joy in sleeping with a stranger.’

Mpumalanga News got up close and personal with Goodness Dibakwane, who said unemployment and poverty were some of the factors that forced her to sell her body so she could put food on the table for her seven-year-old boy.

“It hurts a lot to be called horrible names, such as a whore, slut and mahosha lonukako (stinking prostitute) and just being treated like a sex object, as if you are not a human being. It is very painful, but I have to pull myself together, be strong and pretend I am fine for the sake of my son. He needs to go to school and have clothes, and I must put food on the table,” she confessed.

sex workers graph

Sex workers graph

Dibakwane said her miserable life started when she lost her father last year and struggled to provide for her son.

‘My young sisters out there must study hard so that they can become better people in life.’

“I don’t want to lie, it is not nice being a sex worker. There’s no joy in sleeping with a stranger. You don’t even know the status of that particular person, but you have to render a service.

READ MORE: Security officers ‘dump sex workers in bushes’

“Sometimes you are not even in the mood, but you have to go with the flow because life is tough. Some of our clients are very rough. They hurt you, but you can’t complain because you need the money.

“Sometimes we get cheated. When they pay for services rendered, they just give you R10 instead of R150. At times they don’t give you money at all, and instead they assault you and threaten to kill you,” she said.

She concluded by encouraging young girls to focus on their studies and not to be misled by the so-called blessers.

“If I can get a decent job, I will quit prostitution because I don’t love what I do. My young sisters out there must study hard so that they can become better people in life. They must just ignore the blessers, as they will expose them to a life of luxury and buy expensive gifts, sleep with them and then when they are done, they will treat them like a doormat. The girls will end up being sex workers because they are used to having money and expensive things,” she concluded.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Former sex worker clinches book deal 8.7.2016
Even a ‘sex worker’ can replace Zuma 7.10.2015
Police uncover brothel during Kempton Park raid 3.7.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious
National

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop
National

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.