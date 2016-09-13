Live report: Zuma a criminal of note – Malema

2:30 Hlophe of the EFF is denied a chance to “indulge” with members of parliament.

2:28 Mbete says Nkandla is not “the business of the day”. Shivambu says “we cannot work with a criminal”.

2:26 EFF’s Floyd Shivambu quotes a rule of parliament which allows members of parliament to question Zuma.

2:24 Mthembu says calls for Zuma to resign are unconstitutional. That they are not guided by law at all.

2:23 EFF’s Godrich Gardee is denied a chance to “rise on a point of order.

2:22 ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu quotes the rules of parliament which allows Zuma speak in parliament.

2:21 “This man is collapsing the country”. Mbete threatens to switch off his mic.

2:20 The voters have rejected Zuma. “You were punished for this hauling, you houlers!”

2:18 Malema asks Mbete to “punish” Zuma. “We cannot allow the president to speak in this house.”

2:17 Zuma clears his throat, and before he can speak, leader of the EFF Julius Malema rise “on a point of order.

2:16 Speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete is defending Zuma. She says he is an elected president and deserves to address parliament, despite the constitutional court ruling which found violated the constitution.

2:14 The EFF is preventing Zuma from answering parliamentary questions.

President Jacob Zuma will answer questions in the National Assembly today for the first time since the local government elections on August 3.

The last time Zuma was in the House was in May, when EFF MPs were forcibly ejected by protection officers. DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask Zuma how the new presidential state-owned companies’ coordinating council will interact with the existing interministerial committee on state-owned enterprises.

The creation of the coordinating council, which will oversee the country’s state-owned enterprises with Zuma as the chairperson, was seen as an attempt to neutralise Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been the chairperson of an interministerial committee on state-owned entities since December 2014.

Maimane will also grill Zuma about the plans of action the government has in place to avoid a ratings downgrade and to ensure that the poor are not adversely affected, that jobs are created and that investors still see South Africa as a safe, desirable investment destination.

Maimane yesterday said he would ask Zuma to explain and clarify his questionable new role at the helm of crippled state-owned entities.

“President Zuma is known to evade accountability during parliamentary question-and-answer sessions,” Maimane said. “He should make a clear statement on the Cabinet wars and how he plans to end the impasse and get the government focused on avoiding the downgrade.