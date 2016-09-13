menu
Local News 13.9.2016 11:56 am

De Sa to ‘sneak a win’ past Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ajax Cape Town coach Roger De Sa is not worried by his side’s poor record in the league against Orlando Pirates.

Pirates has dominated league fixtures played against the Urban Warriors since the 2010/11 season.

De Sa’s men will look to rewrite history when they host the Buccaneers at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ajax will be in search of their first victory in the league after their 1-1 draw with Absa Premier Leaguer newcomers Baroka FC in their opening match of the season.

“I don’t think there’s any mental block at all,” he told the media in a pre-match press conference.

“My vivid memory is beating them in the MTN8 last year. The one thing about Pirates is that they always give you a chance: there’s somehow always an opportunity that you can sneak a win and beat them.”

