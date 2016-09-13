menu
National 13.9.2016 12:34 pm

Gigaba tells gay hater to stay at home

ANA
Pastor Steven Anderson| Supplied

The home affairs minister has denied US-based Pastor Steven Anderson permission to enter SA.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced on Tuesday that the US-based Pastor Steven Anderson is prohibited from entering South Africa.

“Mr Steven Anderson and members and/or associates of his church are prohibited from entering the Republic of South Africa. This prohibition will be implemented in terms of section 29 of the Immigration Act,” Gigaba told reporters at a media briefing in Cape Town.

“I have informed the director-general that I have identified Steven Anderson and members and/or associates of his church as undesirable persons. Undesirable persons are barred from travelling to South Africa for periods determined by the department.”

Earlier this month, representatives of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community handed over two petitions with more than 60 000 signatures to Gigaba following a meeting to discuss the intended visit.

Anderson also insulted the minister in an online video.

– African News Agency (ANA)

