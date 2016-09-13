Former Protea appears in court for assault

SAcricketmag.com is reporting that disgraced former Lions cricket captain Thami Tsolekile, 35, has appeared in court for alleged assault on a 14-year-old schoolboy in Pinelands, Cape Town, last week.

Reports from last weekend appeared that an unnamed former international cricketer was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a schoolboy in Pinelands.

The victim’s sister reportedly told EWN that the man “stopped and pulled her brother by the throat and clamped him against the car”.

He allegedly drove around with the boy for a brief time, then dropped him off at his school. He apparently communicated with a teacher, reporting the boy for swearing at him and stoning his car.

The case against Tsolekile was postponed until October 10.

The player was was banned from cricket for 12 years last month for contriving match-fixing, failing to cooperate with the investigation, destroying evidence and refusing to disclose full details of the involvement of an accomplice.