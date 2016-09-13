menu
Local News 13.9.2016 12:16 pm

Matsatsantsa looking for first win

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Mnyamane of SuperSport United and Henrico Botes of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Platinum Stars and SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on August 24, 2016 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thabo Mnyamane of SuperSport United and Henrico Botes of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Platinum Stars and SuperSport United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on August 24, 2016 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United winger Thabo Mnyamane says they are aiming to get their first win of the season when they host Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have lost two of their opening matches, losing 1-0 to Platinum Stars in a league match, followed by a 3-1 defeat by neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 cup.

“We really need to win this one for our fans.  We have lost three points already but we have put it in the back of our minds.  Also, we were unlucky after pulling out of the MTN8 Cup in the first round,” said the former University Of Pretoria player.

“We have assembled a competitive team and we are not demoralized by the two losses. We went back to the drawing board and everything is on track.”

The Pretoria outfit is currently struggling with a number of injuries to some of their key players including skipper Dean Furman, however Mnyamane is confident that they can do the job.

“We have capable players who can do the job on the day despite injuries. We have done our homework and are ready for Chippa,” concluded Mnyamane.

