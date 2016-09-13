menu
13.9.2016

‘Exploding’ money box causes panic in Durban CDB

CNS reporter
Capitec Bank on Victoria Street where a money box ‘exploded safety devices’ while money was being off loaded into the safe next to the bank.

One bank official and a security guard suffered from inhaling the smoke.

Police are currently at Capitec Bank on Victoria Street, in Durban CBD, after a money box apparently ‘exploded safety devices’ while money was being offloaded into the safe next to the bank, Northern KwaZulu-Natal Courier reports.

Those at the scene said a G4S security van arrived outside the bank. Personnel, assisted by bank officials, had to place the money in the safe.

But the special key used to operate the money box lock malfunctioned, causing the security features – including smoke and dye used to stain banknotes during a robbery or ATM bombing – to explode.

Bystanders and those from surrounding shops thought a robbery was in progress.

Police and traffic officials have cordoned off the area and forensic experts are also at the scene.

– Caxton News Service

