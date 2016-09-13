menu
Petrol thieves on the loose in Randfontein

Roxy de Villiers
Police are urging motorists, petrol attendants and petrol stations to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Quantum with a false registration number of XKX 241 GP. Picture: Roxy de Villiers.

After filling up their tank, the petrol thief asks the attendant to check the tyre pressure, then speeds off.

Randfontein police say the increasing number of petrol theft incidents is of great concern, reports the Randfontein Herald.

Police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst confirmed they have noticed a rise in petrol theft over the last three months.

“The number of reports is increasing steadily, and is a concern,” she said.

According to Ernst, the thieves use practically the same modus operandi in each theft, therefore police feel the need to warn petrol stations and petrol attendants to be on the lookout.

A white Toyota Quantum with a false registration number, XKX 241 GP, allegedly driven by a man and normally carrying passengers, pulls up to the petrol station. The attendant is then asked to fill up the petrol tank. The driver allegedly asks the attendant to check the tyre pressure, then speeds off, leaving the petrol station to foot the bill.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

Caxton News Service

