National 13.9.2016 01:27 pm

Jo’burg police arrest 7 alleged vigilantes

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock.

The men allegedly killed a robbery suspect who had been terrorising the community.

Seven suspects have been arrested for allegedly taking the law into their own hands, Johannesburg police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the men, aged between 30 and 38, allegedly killed a robbery suspect who had been terrorising the community.

The incident happened at 6am on Tuesday morning in the Booysens informal settlement.

Mbele said the 35-year-old victim was assaulted with stones and sticks.

“It is alleged the deceased was terrorising the community with robberies, housebreaking and business break-ins in and around the informal settlement.”

When the alleged robber broke into a shop on Tuesday morning, the owner screamed for help, alerting the community.

Mbele said a community member pointed out those who allegedly took part in the mob justice.

The victim had sustained multiple injuries by the time paramedics arrived and was declared dead on the scene.

The seven community members are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

