National 13.9.2016 02:15 pm

Chef dies in head-on collision in White River

Elize Parker
A safari vehicle was in a head-on collision with a car close to the Kruger Gate. Picture: Lowvelder.

The road to the Kruger National Park’s Kruger Gate is becoming a real hazard, and motorists are concerned after a fatal collision at the weekend.

A chef at Fez at Baghdad in White River, Mpumalanga, tragically died in a head-on collision this weekend, reports the Lowvelder.

Sous-chef Percy Vilikazi, from KaBokweni, was killed in a collision on the R538, about 20 kilometres from the Kruger Gate.

The accident occurred at 5.30am on Sunday. According to Matthew Louw, area manager for Thompson Tours, Vilikazi’s Corsa crossed the road and collided with one of the company’s safari vehicles.

Edgar Mabuza, the driver of the safari vehicle, is currently in hospital in Mkhulu. He is being treated for neck injuries and broken ribs.

The safari vehicle has been written off. Mabuza was on his way to pick up guests for a tour of the Kruger National Park (KNP) at the Kruger Gate Hotel when the accident happened.

Derick Murdock, owner of Fez, where Vilikazi worked, said he was a hard-working chef who was passionate about his job.

Police spokesperson Colonel Gugulethu Mahinde confirmed that the two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision.

Concern has been expressed by various users of the road from Hazyview to Kruger Gate and vicinity, as speeding on these dangerous roads has become a real hazard to the motorists as well as to residents of the area. Should the safety of safari vehicles be beefed up?

The incidents of accidents with vehicles owned by safari tour operators are increasing. Louw confirmed that one of his firm’s vehicles was involved in an accident on the road to Bushbuckridge.

Kurt Safari owner Kurt Schultz said one of his vehicles was involved in an accident when cattle was chased in front of the vehicle near Phabeni Gate.

“These accidents are not caused by safari vehicles but by speeding and dangerous drivers on these roads close to the KNP,” said Schulz.

Caxton News Service

