menu
Africa 13.9.2016 02:19 pm

Mozambique ceasefire talks resume

ANA
HELL RUN: Street vendors are seen through a bullet hole in a bus windscreen alongside the Mozambican Main North South road at Nhamapaza in Gorongosa, where convoys are escorted by the army after increased skirmishes between Frelimo troops and Renamo forces. Image by: JOHN WESSELS/AFP

HELL RUN: Street vendors are seen through a bullet hole in a bus windscreen alongside the Mozambican Main North South road at Nhamapaza in Gorongosa, where convoys are escorted by the army after increased skirmishes between Frelimo troops and Renamo forces. Image by: JOHN WESSELS/AFP

Faustino said they wanted to defend themselves and ‘teach Dhlakama a lesson’.

After a two-week break, the talks between the Mozambican government and the Renamo rebels resumed in Maputo under international mediation, but there was no sign of any advance towards a cessation of hostilities.

The talks, beginning in the late afternoon on Monday, lasted for about four hours, but the government and Renamo did not talk to each other directly. Instead the mediators met with each delegation separately.

The coordinator of the mediating team, Italian Mario Raffaelli, told reporters afterwards there had been “an initial discussion” with the two sides. “I have nothing to say,” he added.

The mediators would work with the two sides, but he could not say when the next meeting would be.

The mediators were picking up from where they left off in August, attempting to arrange a truce, but Renamo shows no interest in laying down its weapons.

As a condition for a cessation of hostilities, Renamo demands that the government must withdraw its forces from the Gorongosa mountain range, near the bush camp where its leader Afonso Dhlakama has his headquarters.

The government has rejected this demand, pointing out it had the responsibility to protect the population of Gorongosa from Renamo attacks.

Renamo did not even accept the mediators’ proposal for a demilitarised corridor in Sofala province, which would allow the mediators access to Dhlakama’s camp, and thus ensure a face-to-face meeting between Dhlakama and the mediating team.

Meanwhile Renamo’s low-level insurrection rumbles on, making travel hazardous along several main roads in the central and northern provinces.

The latest interference with traffic was the establishment of a Renamo roadblock in the northern province of Niassa. Renamo gunmen stopped and searched vehicles using the road, on the pretext of seeing whether they were carrying soldiers or policemen.

Last week, Association of Veterans of the National Liberation Struggle (ACLLN) general secretary Fernando Faustino urged the government to distribute guns to demobilised soldiers who had once fought for Frelimo in the war for Mozambican independence.

Faustino said they wanted to defend themselves and “teach Dhlakama a lesson”.

Deputy defence minister Patricio Jose told reporters the government was contemplating whether or not to grant the request.
– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Egypt refuses to free political prisoners for Muslim holiday 13.9.2016
Australian company to install advanced uranium processing tech 12.9.2016
Mbeki expected in Sudan if peace talks resume 9.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious
National

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop
National

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.