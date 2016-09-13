KZN soccer coach accused of killing players takes stand

A soccer coach accused of stabbing and killing two of his players over an alleged stolen TV set finally took to the witness stand at eSikhawini Regional Magistrates’ Court in KwaZulu-Natal last week, reports the Zululand Observer.

It is alleged that Celimpilo Ntuli, 26, of eSikhaleni, first stabbed Ayanda Buthelezi, 33, after accusing him of stealing his TV set in 2014.

He allegedly then instructed his friend and accomplice Muzi Gumede to stab the second victim, Thulani Majola, 33.

Gumede stabbed Majola on his thigh and arm before Ntuli took over and started stabbing him several times on his neck, chest, stomach and his back.

According to Gumede, who turned state witness, Ntuli used the knife to demonstrate how “a real stabbing” must be done.

After the killings, the two fled, but Gumede was arrested a few days later.

Gumede was only charged for his involvement in Majola’s murder and was convicted of the crime.

With Ntuli’s whereabouts unknown, police went on a manhunt as far as Nongoma and Mzingazi.

More than a year later the search came to an end when Ntuli was arrested at his girlfriend’s house in Ndindima.

Ntuli denied any involvement in the double murder, and said it was his friend Gumede who had the knife.

– Caxton News Service