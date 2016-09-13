menu
National 13.9.2016 02:37 pm

KZN soccer coach accused of killing players takes stand

CNS reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The victims were accused of stealing a television set.

A soccer coach accused of stabbing and killing two of his players over an alleged stolen TV set finally took to the witness stand at eSikhawini Regional Magistrates’ Court in KwaZulu-Natal last week, reports the Zululand Observer.

It is alleged that Celimpilo Ntuli, 26, of eSikhaleni, first stabbed Ayanda Buthelezi, 33, after accusing him of stealing his TV set in 2014.

He allegedly then instructed his friend and accomplice Muzi Gumede to stab the second victim, Thulani Majola, 33.

Gumede stabbed Majola on his thigh and arm before Ntuli took over and started stabbing him several times on his neck, chest, stomach and his back.

According to Gumede, who turned state witness, Ntuli used the knife to demonstrate how “a real stabbing” must be done.

After the killings, the two fled, but Gumede was arrested a few days later.

Gumede was only charged for his involvement in Majola’s murder and was convicted of the crime.

With Ntuli’s whereabouts unknown, police went on a manhunt as far as Nongoma and Mzingazi.

More than a year later the search came to an end when Ntuli was arrested at his girlfriend’s house in Ndindima.

Ntuli denied any involvement in the double murder, and said it was his friend Gumede who had the knife.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Richards Bay gill net fish poachers nabbed 16.8.2016
Voting gets under way in KZN 3.8.2016
Women admit to insurance fraud 5.8.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious
National

Zuma pays back the money, but EFF still suspicious

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop
National

Thank You SABC concert an expensive flop

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.