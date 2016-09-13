Khune points out the ‘problem’ at Chiefs

Following their failure to win two of their opening games this season, the Chiefs captain has put the blame on the players, saying the technical team and coach Steve Komphela have done their part in ensuring the team performed at its best.

“I wouldn’t say that the situation is troubling, but it’s a concern for everyone at the club,” Khune told reporters.

“It’s a concern for the players, the coach, management and the fans. We know that we need to start delivering on the field. We need to start winning matches. Keep clean sheets at the back, and everything will be back to normal.

“The problems have been with us as players. We aren’t pushing hard enough. The coach does his job.

“At training we look good, we score goals. But when we get to the match, the goals are lacking. As a team we are failing ourselves. I won’t point fingers at certain departments. That would break the team.

“For us, we just have to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Work on it, improve on it, and show it in our matches.”