Local News 13.9.2016 01:54 pm

Khune points out the ‘problem’ at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has spoken honestly about his team’s poor start to the 2016/17 season.

Following their failure to win two of their opening games this season, the Chiefs captain has put the blame on the players, saying the technical team and coach Steve Komphela have done their part in ensuring the team performed at its best.

“I wouldn’t say that the situation is troubling, but it’s a concern for everyone at the club,” Khune told reporters.

“It’s a concern for the players, the coach, management and the fans. We know that we need to start delivering on the field. We need to start winning matches. Keep clean sheets at the back, and everything will be back to normal.

“The problems have been with us as players. We aren’t pushing hard enough. The coach does his job.

“At training we look good, we score goals. But when we get to the match, the goals are lacking. As a team we are failing ourselves. I won’t point fingers at certain departments. That would break the team.

“For us, we just have to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Work on it, improve on it, and show it in our matches.”

