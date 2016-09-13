‘Clamped’ dog treated by SPCA

Amanzimtoti SPCA staff had another horrific animal cruelty case to deal with this week, reports the South Coast Sun.

‘It blows my mind – just when I think I’ve seen all the cruelty humans can inflict on our precious animals, I encounter a new one.’

A male dog with a clamp through his hind leg was taken into the SPCA on Monday morning, September 12, from the Chatsworth area as a stray.

“Apparently the dog had been hanging around in the area for three days,” said manager Tracey Girling.

The SPCA reminded the public that chaining up dogs in a yard was against the law.

“I immediately rushed the dog to Dr Hoole, as he was in pain and could barely put any weight on that leg. The doctor said it is a recent wound, as recent as 48 hours.

“These acts of cruelty put so much financial burden on the SPCA, as we pay for all the medical bills without any way of recouping the cost.

“This lovely dog will need lots of ‘TLC’ and hopefully will be adopted by a loving family. Now we just pray for a speedy recovery for him.”

Members of the public can report animal cruelty cases to the SPCA office on 031-904-2424/5. “Do not post them on Facebook, as this page is not monitored 24/7 and an animal could be suffering in the meantime,” said Tracey.

Details: Amanzimtoti SPCA after-hours emergency number, 072-122-7288.

– Caxton News Service