Local News 13.9.2016 02:53 pm

Baxter: I like to educate players

Michaelson Gumede
Supersport United coach Stuart Baxter (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter says he likes to educate the players to let them progress and grow.

SuperSport United are yet to register their first official win this campaign after losing both their opening games.

Head coach Stuart Baxter introduced a host of new signings during the transfer window, but they are yet to deliver as they welcome the on-form Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

“I like to educate the players to let them progress and let them grow, and the difficulty if you bring in players is that you have to find that balance between how many you bring in and the quality of the ones you bring in and how quickly you can get them gelled into what you built last year.

“In the process of building them into the team you get a bit of a stop start sort of atmosphere, and at the same time we have had a few injuries, so you never really get them into settled work and that is what has been hurting us,” he said.

In addition, Baxter said his newly assembled players were finding their feet, as his team was still in its building phase.

“We have got so much work to do. We have got to integrate the new players, we have got to maybe just change the way we play slightly to accommodate everybody and make sure we get the best out of them, and then we have got to find that confidence again, and you only get that from winning games.”

