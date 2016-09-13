SA delegates geared for R&A’s TARS

Following the success of the first Level 1 courses, SAGA extended its commitment to the R&A Working for Golf campaign with the launch of the Level 2 R&A Rules Courses.

The driving force behind the programme, SAGA Assistant Executive Director Neil Homann, conducted many of the Level 1 courses across the country while Eric Lefson facilitated the courses in the Western Province region.

Once the Level 1 R&A Rules Courses were completed, Homann facilitated the first Level 2 course at De Zalze Golf Club in July 2015 with the aid of Eric Lefson and Carol Goldsbury.

“This programme guides people through a process from learning the basics to refereeing at the highest level,” Homann explained.

“The Level 1 course is an Introductory Rules School and is appropriate for people who want to know more about the basic principles behind the Rules of Golf, etiquette and the most frequently occurring situations that arise on the golf course,” Homann explained.

“The Level 2 course is the next step in guiding the attendees to become referees and the course material focusses in depth on the rules, touches on the art of referring and the tournament committee’s role in running tournaments, course set-up, local rules, etc.

“We collaborated with the R&A on the Level 1 and Level 2 R&A rules courses and now we looking forward to the arrival of the R&A representatives to conduct the final tier – the R&A Level 3 Tournament Administrators and Referees Schools (TARS).”

Homann wrapped up a two-year-long preparation for the final tier of the R&A Rules Education Programme when he presented the last two courses at the end of August and the beginning of September.

“We’ve had great success with the Level 2 R&A Rules Courses, including the last two at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club and at Rondebosch Golf Club,” Homann said.

“We had 25 participants at the course in Johannesburg, including PGA of South Africa Education & Training Manager Andrew Gunn and long time PGA of SA member Pat Lowth, as well as a gentleman from Malawi. The final course in Cape Town drew 15 participants and it was great to see Mike Green and Duncan Cruickshank from the Sunshine Tour forming part of the delegation.

“In total, 21 delegates passed the course at Royal and 14 delegates passed in Cape Town, including a 14-year-old called Tyla Humby, which bodes really well for the programme here in South Africa.

“The next level, TARS, is aimed primarily at persons who are already administering and refereeing tournaments, or who have a strong desire to do so in the future. The course material will cover a vast number of topics, including course set-up, tournament committees, local rules and conditions of competition, equipment, amateur status, pace of play, as well as practical sessions and reviewing video incidents on course.

“We have prepared everyone well and I believe the delegates that attended the courses will do just fine in the final leg of their journey.”

The first TARS course will be hosted at Steenburg Golf Club from 25-27 October and the second course will be presented at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington from 30 October to 1 November.

Registrations forms to attend TARS are available on the SAGA website at www.saga.co.za (See top right under The Notice Board).

Registration for Cape Town closes on 29 September and Johannesburg on 30 September.