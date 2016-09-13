menu
Lions make two changes

Mike Wilemse of WP tackles Rohan Janse van Rensburg of the Lions during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions and DHL Western Province at Emirates Airline Park on September 09, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

Golden Lions coach Johan Ackermann on Tuesday announced his team would face the Cheetahs in a vital Currie Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Ackermann named just two changes to the starting lineup that thrashed Western Province 58-32 at Ellis Park last Friday evening.

Lock Andries Ferreira comes into the side to replace Lourens Erasmus, who took a knock last week when he clashed with Province flanker Rynhardt Elstadt.

The second change comes at flank, where Cyle Brink is recalled to the starting lineup in the place of Ruan Ackermann, who will get a rest on the bench.

On his bench, Ackermann named a few changes with lock Martin Muller coming back to replace Ferreira, while Ackermann will fill the spot left vacated by Ruan Lerm who has been rested.

Prop Pieter Scholtz is in for Jacques van Rooyen, while scrumhalf Dillon Smit returns after missing out last week.

The backline remains unchanged.

The Cheetahs named Justin Basson at lock in the place of the injured Carl Wegner, while centre William Small-Smith returns and halfbacks Fred Zeilinga and Tian Meyer getting rested on the bench.

The match will kick off at 7pm.

Golden Lions:15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Selom Gavor, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronje (capt), 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Andries Ferreira, 4 JP du Preez, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Armand ‘Akker’ van der Merwe, 17 Pieter Scholtz, 18 Martin Muller, 19 Ruan Ackermann, 20 Dillon Smit, 21 Ashlon Davids, 22 Howard Mnisi

Free State Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rayno Benjamin, 13 Nico Lee, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Armandt Koster, 19 Tienie Burger, 20 TBA, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Fred Zeilinga

