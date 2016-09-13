IEC announces dates for by-elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced dates for by-elections to take place.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IEC said municipal ward by-elections would take place in six provinces, on Wednesday, November 9.

The provinces include the Eastern, Western and the Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

A total of 15 wards will be contested covering 80 voting districts. There are 93 145 registered voters eligible to participate in the polls.

According to the IEC, by-elections will be held in Ward 4 (Walmer Township) in Nelson Mandela Bay, where a councillor candidate was killed, as well as Ward 14, following the resignation of a councillor.

Other by-elections in the Eastern Cape will be in Mbashe Municipality, Nkonkobe Municipality as well as at a ward in Port St Johns and in Mbizana.

In KZN by-elections will be held in Umuziwabantu, Ladysmith and Newcastle, all as a result of three councillors passing away.

Chief Albert Luthuli and Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga will have by-elections as a result of a resignation and death of a councillor.

Kgatelopele, in the Northern Cape, has also become vacant after the death of a councillor.

All voting stations in the affected wards will be open this weekend to allow voters the opportunity to verify and update their registration and address details.

– African News Agency (ANA)