National 13.9.2016 03:50 pm

Dealers sell pupils nyaope in packets of Eno, chips

Lerato Serero
These packages were recently found to be filled with drugs. This is a new method used by school pupils and drug dealers to hide drugs

Drug dealers have apparently found new ways to hide drugs in ordinary packaging.

A new trick to hide drugs was uncovered by members of Sedibeng District Municipality’s (SDM) community safety, together with the police, in Gauteng, while searching for drugs in schools recently.

It is said pupils and drug dealers open packets of Eno or chips and fill them with either dagga or nyaope and then reseal the packaging for the purpose of later use, thereby misleading parents, teachers or elders into believing pupils they do not have anything harmful on them, Sedibeng Ster reports.

READ MORE: Private schools rocked by sex, drugs and booze allegations

SDM Crime Prevention manager Buti Kele said this was a new trend the public should be aware of, particularly parents of children attending schools in town, as this made it easy to hide the drugs.

“Parents and teachers must be aware of this new style. Community members must please inform the police urgently the moment they notice this. These drug dealers must also be made aware that we are up to every trick that they come up with, as we cannot fold our arms and let them destroy our children’s future. They must just know that letsoho la mmuso le letelele (the law has a long arm),” Kele said.

– Caxton News Service

