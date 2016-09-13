Chippa’s sharpshooter out for six weeks

Dan Malesela will be without the services of in-form forward Rhulani Manzini after he sustained an injury in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon.
The Port Elizabeth-based club confirmed the injury to their star player with a tweet on the club’s official account. Manzini is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks.
Rhulani Manzini will be out for 6 wks with a 5th metatarsal fracture. He'll miss thegames against SS United & Downs. pic.twitter.com/Kt6lBffxYy
