Local News 13.9.2016 03:13 pm

Chippa’s sharpshooter out for six weeks

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rhulani Manzini of Chippa celebrates his goal during the MTN 8 match between Platinum Stars and Chippa United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Chippa United forward Rhulani Manzini has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against SuperSport United after his 5th metatarsal fracture.

Dan Malesela will be without the services of in-form forward Rhulani Manzini after he sustained an injury in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon.

The Port Elizabeth-based club confirmed the injury to their star player with a tweet on the club’s official account. Manzini is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks.

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

