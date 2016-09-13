menu
Athletics 13.9.2016 03:21 pm

Entries close for Soweto Marathon

Wesley Botton
Runners pass the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital during the Soweto Marathon, 2 November 2014. More than 21 000 people competed in the event. Last year the event was cancelled due to lack of funding. Picture: Michel Bega

The race, to be held on November 6, had reached its limit of 25 000 participants for the three race distances on offer.

A week after extending the registration deadline for the annual race, organisers of the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon confirmed on Tuesday that entries had closed. The race, to be held on November 6, had reached its limit of 25 000 participants for the three race distances on offer – 42km, 21km and 10km – and no more entries would be processed.

“I am delighted to announce that the race is officially sold out. Entries are now closed,” Soweto Marathon Trust chairman Sello Khunou said in a statement.

ALSO READ >> Makhanya to run Soweto Marathon 

Organisers said last week they had received “a large number of requests and last-minute enquiries” and opted to extend the entry deadline by one more month or when the cap was reached.

