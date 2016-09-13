Entries close for Soweto Marathon

A week after extending the registration deadline for the annual race, organisers of the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon confirmed on Tuesday that entries had closed. The race, to be held on November 6, had reached its limit of 25 000 participants for the three race distances on offer – 42km, 21km and 10km – and no more entries would be processed.

“I am delighted to announce that the race is officially sold out. Entries are now closed,” Soweto Marathon Trust chairman Sello Khunou said in a statement.

Organisers said last week they had received “a large number of requests and last-minute enquiries” and opted to extend the entry deadline by one more month or when the cap was reached.