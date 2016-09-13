Hyundai i10 facelift to bow in Paris Auto Show

The current generation of the Hyundai i10 has been around for almost three years, and the South Korean carmaker has plans to introduce its facelifted model at the Paris Auto Show.

More like the brand new i30, the i10 receives a revised grille, round LED daytime running lights cribbed from the Renault Twingo, updated tail lamps, and new-look bumpers on both ends.

Inside, the i10 gains a new infotainment system that’s compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai has expanded the list of electronic driving aids with a lane departure warning system and a front collision warning system.

The i10 retains its 1.1-litre 48kW/94Nm I4 iRDE engine. More expensive trims benefit from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder that delivers 64kW and 119Nm of torque.

Front-wheel drive and a five-speed manual transmission come standard, and both engines can be bolted to an antiquated four-speed automatic transmission at an extra cost.

The 2017 Hyundai i10 will go on sale shortly after it greets the show-going public in the French capital.