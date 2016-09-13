Man nabbed for water pumps theft

While on a recent patrol of the premises, a security guard at a Main Reef Road company discovered a 34-year-old man hiding suspiciously, Germiston City Times reports.

“The security guard approached him and discovered a number of water pumps hidden close to him,” said Primrose police communications officer Sergeant Styles Maome.

The water pumps in the man’s possession were valued at R18 000.

Primrose police were called to the scene, where they arrested the man.

Primrose Police Station station commander for the Colonel Albertina Vesi thanked the security guard for not taking the law into his own hands and handing the suspect over to the police.

The man appeared in the Germiston Magistrates’ Court, where his case was postponed for plea and trial.

– Caxton News Service