I’m being abused by EFF, says Zuma, who wants ‘respect’

President Jacob Zuma asked speakers of parliament to “put their house in order” on Tuesday.

Zuma said this after concluding his question-and-answer session in parliament. He said he felt abused by the EFF, especially when they called him a criminal.

“Each time when I come here, I’m abused by members of your parliament. Each time I sit here I’m called a criminal. I don’t think I should always come here to listen to people who don’t respect the House.”

Zuma also said that it was not true that South African voters had lost confidence in the ANC.

He contended that it was simply not true. He said no party had actually outrightly won Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane from the ANC, but it was only through coalition that they had managed to wrest these metros from ANC control.

Earlier in parliament on Tuesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) walked out before Zuma could address the chamber.

They argued that he was not fit to address parliament as he had broken his oath of office. They walked out, saying they would return when the president was done talking. Malema said they were taking a break to go to the loo while the “criminal” was talking.

“We are not prepared to listen to this criminal. We are going to leave this parliament and, when this criminal is done talking, we are going to come back,” said Malema.

“I have confidence in Myeni”

Zuma also unequivocally threw his support behind SAA chairperson and personal friend Dudu Myeni on Tuesday.

Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane asked Zuma if he had confidence in the controversial chairperson of the airline.

Zuma said in response that SAA’s problems did not start with Myeni, and that he didn’t know of any former chairperson of SAA who had outperformed her. She has been the executive chairperson of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation since September 2008.

“Yes! I have confidence in her,” said a giggling Zuma, who added that: “SAA has been in difficulty for a very long time. We’ve been trying in many way to fix the SAA. I have to hear who is the chair who was able to get the SAA out of trouble. I don’t see a difference in what she has done and what other chairs have done. Cabinet has confidence in all SAA board members.”

Government has reappointed Myeni as the chairperson of SAA despite calls by opposition parties not to reappoint her due to her alleged poor performance.