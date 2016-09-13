menu
National 13.9.2016

All the details: Mabala Noise owner resigns from two govt companies

Citizen Reporter
Mabala Noise Entertainment co-founders DJ Bongz and Reggie Nkosi during a press conference. Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Mabala Noise Entertainment co-founders DJ Bongz and Reggie Nkosi during a press conference. Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Parliament has heard how Reggie Nkabinde resigned from two government companies that were doing business with the state.

MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance Paul Mashatile has told Parliament that two companies that were affiliated with Mabala Noise owner Reggie Nkabinde are no longer under his leadership.

According to Times Live, this information was revealed during a question-and-answer session in the provincial legislature on Tuesday. Mashatile gave details of the companies that had done business with the state, amounting to millions over a number of years.

READ MORE: Five things you don’t know about Mabala Noise owner Reggie Nkabinde

“Nkabinde became a director of a company called Urban Dynamics around 2011‚ and also around the same time became a director of a company called Maluleke Luthuli. I have been informed currently that Mr Nkabinde has resigned from the two companies.

ALSO READ: Here are five facts on the bank that paid Zuma’s Nkandla debt

“Urban Dynamics performed work to the value of about R512 million‚ and this is over a period of over 17 years. It was first appointed in 1991.

“With respect to Maluleke Luthuli‚ the company performed work to the value of about R20 million‚ and this was since 2012‚” said Mashatile.

Nkabinde is the owner of 24 companies and is currently being investigated by the Hawks. One of these companies is Mabala Noise, a record label that has signed a number of artists.

Click on the yellow tags in the image below for more details and links to articles about Nkabinde.

