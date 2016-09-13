All the details: Mabala Noise owner resigns from two govt companies

MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance Paul Mashatile has told Parliament that two companies that were affiliated with Mabala Noise owner Reggie Nkabinde are no longer under his leadership.

According to Times Live, this information was revealed during a question-and-answer session in the provincial legislature on Tuesday. Mashatile gave details of the companies that had done business with the state, amounting to millions over a number of years.

“Nkabinde became a director of a company called Urban Dynamics around 2011‚ and also around the same time became a director of a company called Maluleke Luthuli. I have been informed currently that Mr Nkabinde has resigned from the two companies.

“Urban Dynamics performed work to the value of about R512 million‚ and this is over a period of over 17 years. It was first appointed in 1991.

“With respect to Maluleke Luthuli‚ the company performed work to the value of about R20 million‚ and this was since 2012‚” said Mashatile.

Nkabinde is the owner of 24 companies and is currently being investigated by the Hawks. One of these companies is Mabala Noise, a record label that has signed a number of artists.

Click on the yellow tags in the image below for more details and links to articles about Nkabinde.

