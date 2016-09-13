menu
Five teens arrested for fatal hijacking of PE woman

A 16-year-old boy and a 15 year-old girl were arrested in the woman’s BMW at a petrol station.

Five teenage suspects arrested in connection with the fatal highjacking of 53-year-old Magda van Vuuren, from Port Elizabeth, will make their first court appearance in the Justice Nerina House Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police made two additional arrests on Wednesday afternoon at Westview School.

On Monday night, a 16-year-old boy and a 15 year-old girl were arrested in Van Vuuren’s BMW at a petrol station in Blue Water Bay, just hours after Van Vuuren was shot and killed during a hijacking in Diaz Road, Adcockvale.

Van Vuuren was visiting her mother at the time

A third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested during the early hours of Tuesday morning at his home in Zwide, where police also recovered a firearm.

Naidu said the five teenagers would remain in custody ahead of their first court appearance on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

