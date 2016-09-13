I’m not the killer – Kelly Khumalo on Senzo’s murder

Singer and Senzo Meyiwa’s ex-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo has revealed in an interview with Anele Mdoda that she wants to get the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder “out of her system” and move on with her life.

In a teaser posted on Instagram by Mdoda, Khumalo says she is not allowed to talk about what happened on the fateful night Meyiwa was shot dead at her house in Vosloorus, but feels police are not doing enough to solve the mystery.

“At the end of the day, I’m one person that wants people or even the country to know what happened. I mean, at the end of the day, Senzo was not only loved by me,” she says.

She says she does not know when she will be allowed to finally talk about the murder, but the only thing she can do is wait for the law to take its course.

“Dude, if you ask me, the investigation thing is driving me crazy, because people want to know and I want to get this out of my system and move on with my life. At the end of the day, I’m not the killer here.

“At the end of the day, I’m one person that wants people or even the country to know what happened. I mean, at the end of the day, Senzo was not only loved by me. He was loved by his family, he was loved by the country, the fans, you know what I’m saying? For me I feel like the police are not doing enough, I’m actually mad. They are not doing … I’m sitting here and thinking, ‘let’s hear what the law says’.”

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus. Two years later, the murder has not been solved, though one investigators believes he was killed over match-fixing.

A private investigator with 32 years of experience, Brad Nathanson, said he believed Senzo’s killing was a politically motivated assassination related to match-fixing and not the result of home invasion or robbery as initially suggested.