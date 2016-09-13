menu
Celebrities 13.9.2016 05:17 pm

I’m not the killer – Kelly Khumalo on Senzo’s murder

Citizen reporter
Picture: Kelly Khumalo Instagram

Picture: Kelly Khumalo Instagram

‘At the end of the day, I’m one person that wants people or even the country to know what happened,’ the Asine hit maker says.

Singer and Senzo Meyiwa’s ex-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo has revealed in an interview with Anele Mdoda that she wants to get the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder “out of her system” and move on with her life.

In a teaser posted on Instagram by Mdoda, Khumalo says she is not allowed to talk about what happened on the fateful night Meyiwa was shot dead at her house in Vosloorus, but feels police are not doing enough to solve the mystery.

ALSO READ >> Kelly on Senzo: That relationship was a waste of my time

“At the end of the day, I’m one person that wants people or even the country to know what happened. I mean, at the end of the day, Senzo was not only loved by me,” she says.

She says she does not know when she will be allowed to finally talk about the murder, but the only thing she can do is wait for the law to take its course.

“Dude, if you ask me, the investigation thing is driving me crazy, because people want to know and I want to get this out of my system and move on with my life. At the end of the day, I’m not the killer here.

ALSO READ >> Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

“At the end of the day, I’m one person that wants people or even the country to know what happened. I mean, at the end of the day, Senzo was not only loved by me. He was loved by his family, he was loved by the country, the fans, you know what I’m saying? For me I feel like the police are not doing enough, I’m actually mad. They are not doing … I’m sitting here and thinking, ‘let’s hear what the law says’.”

Watch the video

#RealTalkWithAnele #KellyKhumalo #Real #Frank #Honest This Wednesday

A video posted by zintathu (@zintathu) on

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus. Two years later, the murder has not been solved, though one investigators believes he was killed over match-fixing.

A private investigator with 32 years of experience, Brad Nathanson, said he believed Senzo’s killing was a politically motivated assassination related to match-fixing and not the result of home invasion or robbery as initially suggested.

Related Stories
Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator 6.9.2016
Shut up, Malema! – Arthur Mafokate 31.7.2016
Kelly on Senzo: That relationship was a waste of my time 17.6.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class
National

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo
National

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.