10 things Malema said about ‘Dudu Myeni Zuma’

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema came under fire in parliament for calling SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni “Dudu Myeni Zuma” on Tuesday. Malema said Myeni deserved the “Myeni Zuma” surname because of her alleged close relationship with the president. Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu responded that this bordered on sexism, as Myeni was a married woman.

Malema said she should not act as though she was suddenly a feminist, because she was not. On the other hand, parliament could not rule on whether Malema could call the SAA chair “Myeni Zuma”. This was because there’s apparently no rule on parliament that protected Myeni on this matter.

This gave Malema leverage to repeatedly refer to the married SAA board chairperson as “Dudu Myeni Zuma”.

Here are ten quotes from Malema’s speech in relation to Myeni.

Dudu Myeni Zuma has a special relationship with the president and therefore spends most of the time presiding over the personal foundation of the president of the ANC. We are concerned about the role of Dudu Myeni Zuma as chairperson of the SAA board because during her reign and dominance in SAA, there have been so many things that she did not do right. Dudu Myeni Zuma has not yet submitted the financial statements of the recently ended financial year. Her proximity to the president of the ANC to bully other members of the board. There was a point where the board agreed to go into partnership with Emirates, and Dudu Myeni Zuma single-handedly cancelled that decision, saying the president is not interested in SAA going into partnership with Emirates. As a result of Myeni’s influence, a number of SAA staff members are demoralised. Because of Myeni, a lot of pilots are not happy with the leadership provided at SAA. Under Myeni, the international offices of SAA have not been efficiently managed, including the Brazil office, where money generated by SAA was not deposited into the main account of SAA. Under Dudu Myeni Zuma, SAA has not diversified and transformed its supplier base due to lack of leadership. Under Dudu Myeni Zuma, the SAA board has failed to appoint a full-time CEO because she was comfortable with acting CEOs who she would intimidate and change as she wishes. Under Dudu Myeni Zuma, the SAA has demonstrated beyond any doubt that they do not understand the airline industry.

