menu
National 13.9.2016 05:28 pm

Two nabbed with stolen Rolex following Bedfordview shootout

Duenna Mambana
Police view the crime scene. Picture: Bedfordview Edenvale News.

Police view the crime scene. Picture: Bedfordview Edenvale News.

The men stole a Rolex watch as well as the victim’s cellphone.

Two men were arrested this afternoon following a shootout in Bedfordview this afternoon, reports the Bedfordview Edenvale News.

According to information from the scene, a woman was followed to her house from Eastgate Shopping Centre and robbed.

The crime scene. Basically Bedfordview on Facebook.

The crime scene. Basically Bedfordview on Facebook.

The men stole the victim’s Rolex watch as well as her cellphone.

The victim’s husband then fired shots at the suspects and they fled on foot.

The abandoned vehicle at the crime scene. Picture: Bedfordview Edenvale News.

The abandoned vehicle at the crime scene. Picture: Bedfordview Edenvale News.

One of the men were arrested close to the scene while a second was arrested after he collapsed on Pine Road.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Long voting queues in east of Joburg 3.8.2016
Over 20 injured as truck overturns in Joburg 12.3.2016
Woman allegedly raped by would-be employer 11.2.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class
National

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo
National

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.