Two nabbed with stolen Rolex following Bedfordview shootout

Two men were arrested this afternoon following a shootout in Bedfordview this afternoon, reports the Bedfordview Edenvale News.

According to information from the scene, a woman was followed to her house from Eastgate Shopping Centre and robbed.

The men stole the victim’s Rolex watch as well as her cellphone.

The victim’s husband then fired shots at the suspects and they fled on foot.

One of the men were arrested close to the scene while a second was arrested after he collapsed on Pine Road.

– Caxton News Service