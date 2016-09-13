menu
National 13.9.2016 05:48 pm

Pelser’s sister allegedly supports ‘Justice for Baby Deon’ group

Riaan van Zyl
Baby Deon Pelser. Picture: Supplied.

Pelser’s bail application will continue on Friday.

The case of Marthinus Pelser, the 22-year-old man who allegedly murdered his six-month-old son, just took another bizarre turn, reports the Roodepoort Record.

ALSO READ: Seeing Marthinus Pelser arrested

After the Justice for Baby Deon Facebook support group had announced yesterday that they would print T-shirts with a photo of baby Deon on it for the supporters to wear to court, Pelser’s sister allegedly approached the group asking how the family could obtain some of the T-shirts.

A screenshot from the Justice for Baby Deon Facebook page.

Ronel Hayes, founder of the group, admitted that although she did not see the post herself, she was aware that one of the other administrators had removed the post.

ALSO READ: Pelser’s family maintains silence

Hayes said she is extremely pleased that the page has received about 1 000 likes and that the petition had almost 1 300 signatures.

Last Friday, investigating officer detective Sergeant Richmond Motaung cited the following as reasons why Pelser should not be granted bail:

• Pelser allegedly had assaulted his ex-wife in the past and therefore might pose a threat to her.

• He went on the run for five days before being arrested (by this most likely implying that Pelser is a flight risk).

• The community is outraged, referring specifically to the Justice for Baby Deon support group’s petition.

• Pelser might be a danger to himself since there were indications that he might have attempted suicide on the day of the baby’s death.

Pelser’s bail application will continue on Friday.

Caxton News Service

