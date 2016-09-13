Buis edged out in 100m final

Sprinter Dyan Buis narrowly missed out on a medal on Tuesday, crossing the line less than one hundredth of a second (0.01) outside a podium place on day six of the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Buis, who had secured silver at the 2012 London Games, got off to a wobbly start in the men’s 100m T38 final.

Though he did well to recover, he settled for fourth place in 11.26, recording the same time as Brazilian bronze medallist Edson Pinheiro.

Meanwhile, Andrea Dalle Ave finished fifth in the men’s long jump T37 final with a best leap of 5.86m, and Liezel Gouws was seventh in the women’s 400m T37 final in 1:09.08.

In the opening round of the women’s 400m T45/46/47 event, Anrune Liebenberg won her heat in 1:01.79, progressing to Wednesday evening’s final.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s early session, in the pool, Achmat Hassiem finished fifth in his 100m freestyle S10 heat in 58.25, Shireen Sapiro was seventh in her 100m freestyle S10 heat in 1:08.90, and Emily Gray ended seventh in her 50m freestyle S9 heat in 33.25, with all three swimmers missing out on places in the finals of their events.

Heading into the late session on day six, the SA team had racked up seven medals, including three gold, two silver and two bronze.