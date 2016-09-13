menu
Other sport 13.9.2016 07:18 pm

Buis edged out in 100m final

Wesley Botton
Picture Thinkstock

Picture Thinkstock

Buis, who had secured silver at the 2012 London Games, got off to a wobbly start in the men’s 100m T38 final.

Sprinter Dyan Buis narrowly missed out on a medal on Tuesday, crossing the line less than one hundredth of a second (0.01) outside a podium place on day six of the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Buis, who had secured silver at the 2012 London Games, got off to a wobbly start in the men’s 100m T38 final.

Though he did well to recover, he settled for fourth place in 11.26, recording the same time as Brazilian bronze medallist Edson Pinheiro.

Meanwhile, Andrea Dalle Ave finished fifth in the men’s long jump T37 final with a best leap of 5.86m, and Liezel Gouws was seventh in the women’s 400m T37 final in 1:09.08.

In the opening round of the women’s 400m T45/46/47 event, Anrune Liebenberg won her heat in 1:01.79, progressing to Wednesday evening’s final.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s early session, in the pool, Achmat Hassiem finished fifth in his 100m freestyle S10 heat in 58.25, Shireen Sapiro was seventh in her 100m freestyle S10 heat in 1:08.90, and Emily Gray ended seventh in her 50m freestyle S9 heat in 33.25, with all three swimmers missing out on places in the finals of their events.

Heading into the late session on day six, the SA team had racked up seven medals, including three gold, two silver and two bronze.

Related Stories
Kevin Paul bags first SA gold medal 9.9.2016
Now we wait for more flat champagne 25.8.2016
Mbalula locks horns with ‘heartbroken’ athlete 25.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class
National

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo
National

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.