Live report: Ajax Cape Town vs Orlando Pirates

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Ajax Cape Town 0-2 Orlando Pirates
– 2 minutes of added time to be played
– 45′ chance for Ajax! But Lebusa sends his free header wide of goals
– 44′ Mhlongo does well to deny Losper from long range
– 42′ free kick for Ajax in a good scoring position
– 41′ corner kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Gyimah for a late challenge on Graham
– 38′ GOAAAL! Ndoro grabs his brace with a cool finish! It’s Ajax 0 Pirates 2!
– 36′ GOAAAL! Ndoro puts Pirates in the lead with a simple tap in after rounding the keeper!
– 33′ Mhlongo does well to deny Paulse again from close range
– 32′ Paulse’s header is saved by Mhlongo
– 28′ Morrison shoots over the crossbar from close range
– 26′ Mosadi hits the side netting from a cross-cum-shot
– 23′ free kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Jele
– 21′ another corner kick for Ajax
– 21′ Pietersen’s shot is cleared off the line by Manyisa
– 20′ corner kick for Ajax
– 17′ Paulse’s shot goes wide of goals
– 15′ Ajax awarded a free kick in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick
– 13′ Losper’s shot is saved by Mhlongo
– 10′ offside call goes against Pirates
– 1′ corner kick for Ajax
– the game is underway at Cape Town Stadium
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Ajax Cape Town XI: Petersen, Mabaso, Coetzee, Lebusa, Isaacs, Graham, Pietersen, Losper, Mzwakali, Mosadi, Paulse
Orlando Pirates XI: Mhlongo, Chabalala, Gyimah, Jele, Matlaba, Mobara, Manyisa, Morrison, Rakhale, Makola, Ndoro
Hello and welcome to the Cape Town Stadium where Ajax Cape Town take on Orlando Pirates in a Premiership match.
The Urban Warriors will be targeting their first win of the Premiership season, while the Buccaneers will be looking to claim their second win of the 2016/17 season following their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows.