menu
Local News 13.9.2016 07:17 pm

Live report: Ajax Cape Town vs Orlando Pirates

Edwin Gyimah of Orlando Pirates and Nathan Paulse of Ajax CT battle for the ball. (Photo by Thinus Maritz/Gallo Images)

Edwin Gyimah of Orlando Pirates and Nathan Paulse of Ajax CT battle for the ball. (Photo by Thinus Maritz/Gallo Images)

Hello and welcome to the Cape Town Stadium where Ajax Cape Town take on Orlando Pirates in a Premiership match.

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Ajax Cape Town 0-2 Orlando Pirates

– 2 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ chance for Ajax! But Lebusa sends his free header wide of goals

– 44′ Mhlongo does well to deny Losper from long range

– 42′ free kick for Ajax in a good scoring position

– 41′ corner kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Gyimah for a late challenge on Graham

– 38′ GOAAAL! Ndoro grabs his brace with a cool finish! It’s Ajax 0 Pirates 2!

– 36′ GOAAAL! Ndoro puts Pirates in the lead with a simple tap in after rounding the keeper!

– 33′ Mhlongo does well to deny Paulse again from close range

– 32′ Paulse’s header is saved by Mhlongo

– 28′ Morrison shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 26′ Mosadi hits the side netting from a cross-cum-shot

– 23′ free kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Jele

– 21′ another corner kick for Ajax

– 21′ Pietersen’s shot is cleared off the line by Manyisa

– 20′ corner kick for Ajax

– 17′ Paulse’s shot goes wide of goals

– 15′ Ajax awarded a free kick in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 13′ Losper’s shot is saved by Mhlongo

– 10′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 1′ corner kick for Ajax

– the game is underway at Cape Town Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Ajax Cape Town XI: Petersen, Mabaso, Coetzee, Lebusa, Isaacs, Graham, Pietersen, Losper, Mzwakali, Mosadi, Paulse
Orlando Pirates XI: Mhlongo, Chabalala, Gyimah, Jele, Matlaba, Mobara, Manyisa, Morrison, Rakhale, Makola, Ndoro

Hello and welcome to the Cape Town Stadium where Ajax Cape Town take on Orlando Pirates in a Premiership match.

The Urban Warriors will be targeting their first win of the Premiership season, while the Buccaneers will be looking to claim their second win of the 2016/17 season following their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows.

Related Stories
Baxter: I like to educate players 13.9.2016
What’s in Mgosi this week? 12.9.2016
It’s not nice to be transfer-listed – Xulu 12.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Mosimane wields the big stick on his players
Phakaaathi

Mosimane wields the big stick on his players

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

It’s not nice to be transfer-listed – Xulu
Phakaaathi

It’s not nice to be transfer-listed – Xulu

Jali not in Oostende coach’s plans
Phakaaathi

Jali not in Oostende coach’s plans

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.