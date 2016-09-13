Live report: Ajax Cape Town vs Orlando Pirates

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Ajax Cape Town 0-2 Orlando Pirates

– 2 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ chance for Ajax! But Lebusa sends his free header wide of goals

– 44′ Mhlongo does well to deny Losper from long range

– 42′ free kick for Ajax in a good scoring position

– 41′ corner kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Gyimah for a late challenge on Graham

– 38′ GOAAAL! Ndoro grabs his brace with a cool finish! It’s Ajax 0 Pirates 2!

– 36′ GOAAAL! Ndoro puts Pirates in the lead with a simple tap in after rounding the keeper!

– 33′ Mhlongo does well to deny Paulse again from close range

– 32′ Paulse’s header is saved by Mhlongo

– 28′ Morrison shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 26′ Mosadi hits the side netting from a cross-cum-shot

– 23′ free kick for Ajax and a yellow card for Jele

– 21′ another corner kick for Ajax

– 21′ Pietersen’s shot is cleared off the line by Manyisa

– 20′ corner kick for Ajax

– 17′ Paulse’s shot goes wide of goals

– 15′ Ajax awarded a free kick in a promising position and it leads to a corner kick

– 13′ Losper’s shot is saved by Mhlongo

– 10′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 1′ corner kick for Ajax

– the game is underway at Cape Town Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Ajax Cape Town XI: Petersen, Mabaso, Coetzee, Lebusa, Isaacs, Graham, Pietersen, Losper, Mzwakali, Mosadi, Paulse

Orlando Pirates XI: Mhlongo, Chabalala, Gyimah, Jele, Matlaba, Mobara, Manyisa, Morrison, Rakhale, Makola, Ndoro

Hello and welcome to the Cape Town Stadium where Ajax Cape Town take on Orlando Pirates in a Premiership match.

The Urban Warriors will be targeting their first win of the Premiership season, while the Buccaneers will be looking to claim their second win of the 2016/17 season following their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows.