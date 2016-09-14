menu
Fitness and health 14.9.2016 08:08 am

SA women at higher risk of heart disease

Denise Williams
Picture Thinkstock

Picture Thinkstock

Approximately 6.3 million South Africans are living with high blood pressure, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Statistics show that about 130 heart attacks and 240 strokes occur daily in South Africa, which means that 10 people have a stroke and five have a heart attack every hour, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

About 110 women die of cardiovascular disease in South Africa each day, according to cardiologist Dr Suzette Fourie.

One in four women will have some form of heart condition before the age of 60

Present rates suggest more women are dying of heart disease than men and that they’re unlikely to survive their first attack.

“The problem could be twofold. Either doctors are misdiagnosing women or women are misinterpreting heart attack signs. A heart attack often presents itself differently in women,” she said.

Fourie said typical symptoms such as tightness, discomfort or chest pain might not be present and instead, there could be other sensations, among them an uneasy feeling in the chest, abdominal pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck or jaw, a fluttering heartbeat, shortness of breath, cold sweats and even swollen feet.

ALSO READ: Mechanical hearts set to replace donor hearts

“As these symptoms could be related to any number of illnesses, women tend to dismiss the fact that they may be sick and often delay going to the hospital, which increases their risk of dying as a result of a heart attack.”

Fourie said heart disease in men was more often due to blockages in their coronary arteries while women more frequently developed heart disease within the smaller arteries branching out from the coronary arteries. Women needed to change their perceptions about heart disease.

“We need to put the fact that we are vulnerable to heart disease on our radar screens and recognise the signs. You are never too young or too old to take care of your heart.”

Approximately 6.3 million South Africans are living with high blood pressure, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

One in four women will have some form of heart condition before the age of 60 and once they reach menopause, the risk of heart disease increases threefold.

Premature deaths due to heart and blood vessel diseases in people of working age (35 to 64) are expected to increase by 41% between 2016 and 2030, the Foundation says.

Related Stories
Truck driver crashes during ‘heart attack’ 1.8.2016
Stroke patient loses legal battle 21.7.2016
Are you suffering from metabolic syndrome? 12.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Highlands Park edge Baroka

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class
National

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo
National

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.