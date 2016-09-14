menu
Early conference would redeem failures at polls – Limpopo ANCYL

Alex Matlala
Nocks Seabi, ANC Limpopo, secretary. Pic: Capricorn Review

The ANCYL in the province says that an early conference would help redeem the ANC from its failures.

The ANC Youth League in Limpopo is on a collision course with its mother body over a controversial resolution not to support calls for an early conference.

The ANC in the province held a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting last weekend at which it decided against supporting the youth league’s call for an early conference. But the youth league branded the stand by the mother body in the province as unrealistic and ill-informed.

The conference is scheduled for December next year. The PEC took the resolution during its two-day meeting at Frans Mohlala House in Polokwane.

Speaking to the media, ANC provincial secretary Nocks Seabi said the reason the party would not endorse the call by the youth league was that the proposed move involved resources which the party does not have.

“The outcome of the 2016 local government elections should never be seen as a massive decline of support for the ANC as the numbers clearly indicate that the majority of our people chose not to vote rather than vote for the opposition,” said Seabi after the meeting.

He said the outcome of the elections also held additional critical messages, specifically on the voter outcome in the Vhembe region, which had the lowest poll turnout in the country.

Seabi said the regrettable turnout could be explained through “the challenges we faced in the Vuwani area due to the incorporation of the area into the new entity against the wishes of the people”.

But ANCYL provincial secretary Che Selane said: “It must be borne in mind that the ANC Youth League is autonomous. We support the national leadership’s call for an early conference. We are saying, as the youth league, that an early conference would help redeem the ANC from its failures at the August polls and beyond.”

– news@citizen.co.za

 

Highlands Park edge Baroka
Phakaaathi

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
What’s in Mgosi this week?
Hunt unhappy despite big win
EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class
Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo
