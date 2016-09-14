SA may experience welcome rainfall

Chances of rainfall during this spring and the coming summer are much higher, compared to the same seasons last year, the South African Weather Service said yesterday.

This should be welcome news, considering the recent drought. Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, forecaster Wayne Venter said residents should expect normal rainfall and above normal maximum temperatures.

He said the chances of rainfall for Gauteng this weekend would be the greatest since the start of spring. “We are giving it a 60% chance, and due to the cold front expected in the southern parts of the country this week, daytime temperatures are also expected to drop,” Venter said.

Pretoria is expected to drop to 19°C and Johannesburg to 18°C by Sunday, while Vereeniging will only peak at 17°C.