National 13.9.2016 09:50 pm

Nquthu fails to elect leadership as EFF brings court order

ANA
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks during the party's media conference regarding coalitions on August 17, 2016 in Alexandra, South Africa.

EFF leader Julius Malema speaks during the party's media conference regarding coalitions on August 17, 2016 in Alexandra, South Africa. The EFF announced that it will not form coalitions with other parties but would vote for the DA in the big cities. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

The EFF had expelled its proportional representative councillor and had wanted the councillor replaced.

The election of office bearers at the Nquthu Local Municipality had to be postponed again after the Economic Freedom Fighters went to court in a bid to prevent an expelled party member from taking her seat in the council.

According to a statement released by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) department on Tuesday, the EFF obtained a court order preventing the meeting from going ahead.

The EFF had expelled its proportional representative councillor and had wanted the councillor replaced. The councillor, however, obtained a court order against being removed.

“According to preliminary information received, today’s council meeting at Nquthu commenced at 10am but was adjourned due to an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) intra-party matter concerning a councillor who had been replaced by their political party,” the province’s Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was quoted as saying.

“The councillor (Sne Ntshangase) who was being removed by her party (EFF), initially brought a court order confirming her as the legitimate councillor against her party’s wishes, today the EFF obtained a court order suspending all municipal meetings pending a court determination of disputes between the EFF.”

Comment could not be obtained from the EFF.

The EFF, the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party hold a one seat majority over an alliance of the African National Congress and the National Freedom Party.

– African News Agency (ANA)

