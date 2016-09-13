menu
Rugby 13.9.2016 10:13 pm

Springboks will be determined to improve – Van Graan

Own correspondent
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa wins the line-out during The Castle Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia. Picture: Gallo Images

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa wins the line-out during The Castle Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia. Picture: Gallo Images

The Springbok side to face the All Blacks on Saturday will be announced on Wednesday.

Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan said the South Africans are looking forward to the challenge to go into battle with the in-form All Blacks on Saturday in Christchurch.

Speaking during a media briefing in Christchurch on Tuesday, Van Graan reiterated that the Springboks will be determined to improve their performance against the reigning world champions.

“We have a few strengths that we want to use and each rugby match has its own character,” said Van Graan.

“You have to be able to take pressure and apply pressure and the team that is able to do that for the full 80 minutes will win the Test.

“The two rugby rivals have huge respect for each other and it’s always a special occasion when the two sides meet. Whether you on the coaching staff or playing, you want to test yourself against the best in the world and on Saturday this will be such an occasion.”

The South Africans had a good field training session at their Clearwater base in Christchurch, which consisted of defensive drills, scrummaging and lineouts. Willem Alberts joined the team at the training ground soon after his arrival from France.

The Springbok side to face the All Blacks on Saturday will be announced at 19h00 on Wednesday evening (SA time).

Related Stories
Boks drop the ball 12.9.2016
Springboks to focus on getting the detail right 12.9.2016
Alberts called up as replacement for injured De Jager 11.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey
National

Good coffee makes employees happy – survey

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank
National

Malema (and most of us) have never heard of Zuma’s bank

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL
National

Expropriate land without compensation – ANCYL

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class
National

Schoolgirl sniffs white powder in class

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo
National

Zuma is oppressing black people – Azapo

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.