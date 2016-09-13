Highlands Park edge Baroka

The Lions of the North came from a goal down to claim their first three points in South Africa’s top flight, with Collins Mbesuma cancelling out an early penalty from the Limpopo side before Charlton Mashumba scored the decisive goal in the second half.

The main story of the first half was two penalties awarded to Baroka: the first was converted by Marshall Munetsi to give the Limpopo side an eighth-minute lead, while the second shortly before halftime was well saved by Highlands goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini.

In between, Collins Mbesuma netted for a seventh different club in his PSL career to make the score 1-1. The Zambian converted from Franklin Cale’s free kick on the half-hour mark for his first Highlands goal – he has also scored for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and Black Aces in South Africa’s top flight.

Ten minutes into the second half the Lions of the North claimed the lead for the first time in a PSL match, with former Jomo Cosmos forward Charlton Mashumba converting from another Cale assist to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Baroka responded by sending on all three substitutes within a quarter hour of going behind and they won a third penalty with 20 minutes of regulation time remaining. Shaku Olakeng took on the responsibility of the spot kick, but Kapini once again pulled off a fine save.

Both teams will be in league action again next midweek: Baroka will host Bidvest Wits on Tuesday 20 September, while Highlands will welcome Kaizer Chiefs to Tembisa the following day.