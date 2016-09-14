Lucky Tuesday can do it

Rain and the softening of the going seems to bring out the best in the Candice Bass Robinson-trained Lucky Tuesday and she was full of running when thrashing Treize at Kenilworth this month.

This Australian-bred mare picked up an eight-point penalty for that win which will make it a lot harder for her this time in Race 5, a FM 68 Handicap over 1400m at Durbanville today.

Her rider jockey Grant van Niekerk knows her well and Lucky Tuesday has the benefit of a good draw which is crucial over this course and distance.

Top-weights Mixed Emotions and Chisanyama both have ability and are likely to prove dangerous despite their awful draws.

Anneline too has a tricky draw to overcome but could also contest the finish.

Trainer Justin Snaith usually does very well at this track and two of his runners on this card are worth a special look.

Fort Ruby in Race 2, a Maiden Plate over 1400m, is clearly improving and should be hard to beat.

This Horse Chestnut filly ran on well when only eighth on debut over 1000m in July.

She did a lot better when runner-up behind Lady Of The House over this distance at Kenilworth last month.

The penny could well have dropped with this filly and Richard Fourie will give her every chance of winning.

The dangers appear to be Silver Laurel and Sylvanite.

The Var colt Over Drive was heavily backed when runner-up on debut behind the better than average Elevated in January.

The rest could have done him some good and Race 3, a Maiden Plate over 1000m, looks a nice start to his three-year-old season.

Over Drive has drawn pole position so I expect him to make all the running from that position under jockey Fourie.