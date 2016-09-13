City hold Wits to a draw

The stalemate left Rise and Shine occupying the number 10 spot on the log standings with one point from a draw and a loss.

Although the match had a scrappy start, the visitors kept the Citizens under pressure.

Defender Bongani Khumalo thought he found the back of the in the 14th minute, but he was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Goalkeeper Darren Keet was called to action a few seconds later following a powerful shot by Puleng Tlolane from a distance, but the Bafana Bafana stopper tipped the ball with his finger for a corner.

In the 26th minute, Rodney Ramagalela wasted a wonderful chance to beat Keet as the Wits keeper was alert by reading the situation well to easily collect a through ball.

Despite enjoying the ball possession, Luc Eymael’s side were reduced to a ten men when Thapelo Tshilo had a scuffle with Frank Mhango and the referee showed him a red card.

It was 0-0 at halftime.

As they chased a lead, Thobani Mncwango was set free on the left flank and unleashed a powerful shot in the 53rd minute only for Keet to make another save.

Gavin Hunt’s men piled pressure on their hosts and keeper George Chigova managed to stop Cuthbert Malajila from grabbing the lead from close range in the 59th minute.

In the final 10 minutes, Hunt introduced Sifiso Myeni for Elias Pelembe in an aim to get something out of the match, but the Polokwane side held on for a point.

The result means the Clever Boys sit at No 2 on the log table with four points behind Orlando Pirates who now have six points.